Norway government plans to spend $23.3 bln from oil fund in 2016 -NRK
October 6, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Norway government plans to spend $23.3 bln from oil fund in 2016 -NRK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s minority rightwing government will propose to spend 193 billion crowns ($23.33 billion) from the country’s oil fund in 2016, an increase from 168.8 billion crowns in 2015, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.

Known as the structural non-oil deficit, the amount corresponds to 2.8 percent of the expected size of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, it added.

The 2016 fiscal budget is due to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday. ($1 = 8.2734 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

