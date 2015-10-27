FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asylum seekers may cost Norway an extra 8 bln crowns in 2016 -report
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Asylum seekers may cost Norway an extra 8 bln crowns in 2016 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norway may have to spend an additional 8 billion crowns ($956.35 million) next year on top of what is planned for in the budget as the number of people seeking asylum rises, tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) reported on Tuesday.

Quoting sources, the newspaper said the extra spending was likely to be financed by both spending cuts and with additional funds from Norway’s huge sovereign wealth fund.

After presenting its original 2016 budget in early October, the rightwing minority government is expected to put forward an amendment later this week to take into account the extra cost of asylum seekers.

The government must negotiate a comprehensive budget deal in parliament with opposition parties.

$1 = 8.3651 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
