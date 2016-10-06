FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway govt to spend NOK 225 billion from wealth fund in 2017 -NRK
October 6, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Norway govt to spend NOK 225 billion from wealth fund in 2017 -NRK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway's rightwing government plans to raise its spending from the country's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, to 225 billion Norwegian crowns ($28.01 billion) in 2017, public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

In its revised 2016 budget in May, the government proposed 2016 oil revenue spending of 205.6 billion in the current year.

The government is due to present its 2017 budget at 0800 GMT.

$1 = 8.0318 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
