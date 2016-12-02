FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Norway's 2017 budget talks resume after government makes new proposals
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

Norway's 2017 budget talks resume after government makes new proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Norway's minority right-wing government made new proposals in a bid to resolve deadlocked negotiations for a 2017 fiscal budget on Friday, but the prospects of a deal remain slim, the leader of a small centrist party said.

"We've received input that will lead to further meetings. There is still a greater probability that there won't be a solution," Christian Democrats leader Knut Arild Hareide told reporters.

The government of the Conservatives and the Progress Party must obtain support from either the Christian Democrats or the Liberal Party by Dec. 5 to win a majority in parliament for a spending plan, or otherwise risk having to step down. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

