Norway's Aasta Hansteen gas field to delay start-up to 2018-budget
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's Aasta Hansteen gas field to delay start-up to 2018-budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Production from the Statoil-operated Aasta Hansteen gas field off Norway could start in 2018, later than previously planned, due to delays in constructing its platform, the oil and energy Ministry said in the 2016 fiscal budget on Wednesday.

The field was previously expected to start in the last quarter of 2017. The field will be developed using a so-called SPAR platform, a vertical column moored to the seabed, the first such installation on the Norwegian continental shelf. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
