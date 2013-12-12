FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's bank buffer delay has no major implication: c.bank
December 12, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Norway's bank buffer delay has no major implication: c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A six month delay in Norway’s countercyclical buffer for its bank sector has nearly no practical implication, a central bank spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The fact that they’ve chosen a different implementation date has nearly no practical implication,” Norges Bank spokeswoman Hilde Singsaas said.

Norway imposed a 1 percentage point countercyclical buffer on its banks on Thursday but it will be effective July 1, 2015, six months later than the central bank had recommended. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

