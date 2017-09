OSLO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian central bank Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad will not seek a new term when his six-year mandate expires on March 31, 2014, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Qvigstad, 64, could serve another six-year term but considers the years ahead as one of the last opportunities to tackle a new career challenge, a central bank spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editing by Balazs Koranyi)