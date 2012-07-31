Norway to sell NOK 350 mln daily in August for oil fund

OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will make daily sales of 350 million crowns ($57.80 million) in August to buy foreign currency for the country’s oil fund, in line with sales of 350 million crowns a day in July, the bank said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank manages the country’s 600 billion-dollar wealth fund, Europe’s biggest equity investor, which invests surplus oil wealth to save for a future when the country’s oil and gas resources run dry.

The bank converts the oil revenues, primarily taxes paid by energy firms, to buy foreign stocks, bonds and real estate property.

Norway is the world’s eighth biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s top gas exporter.

The fund is worth around 130 percent of Norway’s gross domestic product or savings of $120,000 for each of Norway’s five million residents. ($1 = 6.0548 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)