FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Get used to Norway buying crowns -c.bank chief
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 30, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Get used to Norway buying crowns -c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 1st para to make clear first purchase expected Oct. 1, not already carried out)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Currency markets should get used to Norges Bank buying Norwegian crowns, the head of the central bank told Reuters, after the bank said on Tuesday it will start making purchases from Oct. 1 to cover the government’s non-oil budget deficit.

“I hope and believe that they (the markets) will get used to this, they way they got used to the daily purchases of currency (in the past),” Oeystein Olsen said in an interview after delivering a speech.

“We don’t think it should have come as a shock to the markets. We had warned about this.” (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.