CORRECTED-Get used to Norway buying crowns -c.bank chief

(Corrects 1st para to make clear first purchase expected Oct. 1, not already carried out)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Currency markets should get used to Norges Bank buying Norwegian crowns, the head of the central bank told Reuters, after the bank said on Tuesday it will start making purchases from Oct. 1 to cover the government’s non-oil budget deficit.

“I hope and believe that they (the markets) will get used to this, they way they got used to the daily purchases of currency (in the past),” Oeystein Olsen said in an interview after delivering a speech.

"We don't think it should have come as a shock to the markets. We had warned about this."