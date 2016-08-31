FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway central bank's Nicolaisen sees inflation easing after surge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Norway central bank's Nicolaisen sees inflation easing after surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRISTIANSAND, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The recent surge in Norwegian consumer prices took the central bank by surprise, but inflation will probably ease once the effects of a weak crown currency end, deputy central bank Governor Jon Nicolaisen said on Wednesday.

"We've been surprised during the last two months, and particularly in July when prices grew a lot more than we had predicted," he said in a speech in southern Norway.

"When the crown weakens it affects import prices, so we believe it's temporary. When the effects of the crown's weakness end, inflation will come down again," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.