Norway's c.bank chief says crown currency stronger than expected

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway's crown currency has strengthened more than expected since September, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Friday.

"We don't have a particular view on the crown, but we do of course note that it has strengthened further, and more rapidly, than we anticipated in our September monetary policy report," Olsen said on the sidelines of a business conference.

The crown began to strengthen in September when the central bank abandoned an earlier plan to cut its key policy interest rate, even though it kept an easing bias.

"We don't decide the crown's level, that's done by the market," Olsen said in a speech earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)