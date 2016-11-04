FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Norway's c.bank chief says crown currency stronger than expected
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 10 months ago

Norway's c.bank chief says crown currency stronger than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway's crown currency has strengthened more than expected since September, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Friday.

"We don't have a particular view on the crown, but we do of course note that it has strengthened further, and more rapidly, than we anticipated in our September monetary policy report," Olsen said on the sidelines of a business conference.

The crown began to strengthen in September when the central bank abandoned an earlier plan to cut its key policy interest rate, even though it kept an easing bias.

"We don't decide the crown's level, that's done by the market," Olsen said in a speech earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.