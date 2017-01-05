FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's currency weaker than expected -central bank chief
January 5, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 8 months ago

Norway's currency weaker than expected -central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Norway's crown currency has been somewhat weaker than the central bank had expected following its latest announcement on interest rates in mid-December, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

"Compared to our forecasts the crown has been a bit weaker," Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference.

"For a while the oil price was rising without having an impact on the crown, so yes, it's so far been a bit weaker than expected," he added.

Olsen also said the 12.8 percent year-on-year rise in housing prices in December was somewhat higher than the central bank anticipated. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

