UPDATE 1-Norwegian slowdown could trigger bank losses -central bank

* Says banks are better prepared to handle losses

* Repeats rising house prices, high household debt pose a risk

* Suggests changes in regulation, but no tightening of rules (Adds detail)

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The weakening of the Norwegian economy due to the crash in crude prices may lead to bank losses in the next few years, the central bank said in its financial stability report on Thursday.

The price of oil, the country’s main export, has dropped by around 60 percent since mid-2014 causing a slowdown in what has been one of the best-performing economies in Europe.

“The fall in oil prices has weakened the growth outlook and has heightened uncertainty regarding further developments in the Norwegian economy,” said the report, which also said that banks were better prepared to handle potential losses.

“This has increased the probability that a rise in risk premiums on bank funding or a shift in sentiment in the real estate market could trigger a downturn and lead to bank losses in the next few years.”

The bank said debt burdens were high and that household debt is still growing more rapidly than incomes.

“With high levels of debt, households faced with a drop in income, an increase in interest rates or a fall in house prices may tighten consumption considerably,” it said.

The report also said that local banks’ reliance on short-term funding in foreign currencies funding made them vulnerable to financial market turbulence.

NO TIGHTENING OF RULES

The central bank recommended that the current transitional rules based on Basel I floor regulations should be replaced with a higher leverage ratio requirement to increase banks’ resilience to losses.

This does not mean a tightening of current rules, it said, but would be an alternative to the current system.

The bank suggested that systemically important banks should be subject to higher requirements than others and that the total requirement must be high enough to ensure that banks at minimum maintain their current leverage ratio level of about 6 percent.

On Tuesday, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority said Norwegian banks must continue to set aside large parts of their profit to build capital as protection against future loan losses and that the banks should only pay moderate dividends. .

In October, top Norwegian bank DNB said strict capital requirements meant it would take longer than previously thought to raise its dividend..

Norway’s biggest banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Gwladys Fouche and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)