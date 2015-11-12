FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slowing Norwegian economy may trigger bank losses in next few years -c.bank
November 12, 2015

Slowing Norwegian economy may trigger bank losses in next few years -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The weakening of the Norwegian economy may lead to bank losses in the next few years, the central bank said in its financial stability report on Thursday.

“The fall in oil prices has weakened the growth outlook and has heightened uncertainty regarding further developments in the Norwegian economy,” said the report, who also said that banks were better prepared to handle the losses.

“This has increased the probability that a rise in risk premiums on bank funding or a shift in sentiment in the real estate market could trigger a downturn and lead to bank losses in the next few years,” it said.

Norway’s biggest banks include DNB, Nordea , Danske Bank and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

