Norway c.bank chief says crown still weaker than predicted

KRISTIANSUND, Norway, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s crown currency remains weaker than the country’s central bank predicted when it presented its latest economic forecasts in September, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on the sidelines of a business conference.

On a trade weighted basis the crown index has strengthened to 106.8 on Thursday from around 109 on November 5.

“Our forecast for the fourth quarter is around 104,” Olsen told Reuters. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)