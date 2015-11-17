FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank says should promote currency weakness to help economy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Norway c.bank says should promote currency weakness to help economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGEN, Norway, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s monetary policy should support a weakening of the country’s crown currency to help the economy adjust to lower activity in the oil industry, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday.

“The price of crude has fallen and the (oil industry‘s) activity level is becoming lower. We must reposition ourselves in export oriented industries and must improve our competitiveness,” Olsen told a business conference.

“That can take place through cost cuts and through a weakening of the crown currency. Monetary policy can and should promote a weaker crown if possible,” he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.