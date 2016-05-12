FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway needs weak exchange rate, central bank chief says
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Norway needs weak exchange rate, central bank chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy depends on currency weakness to regain competitiveness following the plunge in oil prices since mid-2014, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

“The economy needs a weak real exchange rate and improved competitiveness, which I also believe will be reflected in the currency market,” Olsen said in an interview following a decision by the central bank’s board to keep rates unchanged.

The bank had stuck to a plan devised in March, when it said it may cut rates later this year, Olsen said.

“If you think of our comprehensive report from March, which analysed the room for manoeuvre in monetary policy, including on the downside, we’re sticking to that.” (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.