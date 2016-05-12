Norway needs weak exchange rate, central bank chief says

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy depends on currency weakness to regain competitiveness following the plunge in oil prices since mid-2014, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

“The economy needs a weak real exchange rate and improved competitiveness, which I also believe will be reflected in the currency market,” Olsen said in an interview following a decision by the central bank’s board to keep rates unchanged.

The bank had stuck to a plan devised in March, when it said it may cut rates later this year, Olsen said.

“If you think of our comprehensive report from March, which analysed the room for manoeuvre in monetary policy, including on the downside, we’re sticking to that.” (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)