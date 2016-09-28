FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Norway's central bank governor says currency weakness still key
September 28, 2016

Norway's central bank governor says currency weakness still key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGEN, Norway, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank continues to aim for currency weakness despite slightly lifting its interest rate outlook last week, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Wednesday.

"Our goal is not to be steering the crown, but of supporting currency weakness," Olsen told a business conference.

"We have room for manoeuvre in monetary policy," he said, adding that the outlook for inflation remains benign and that this gives the central bank an ability to pursue countercyclical policies.

On Sept. 22 the central bank kept its key rate at a record-low 0.50 percent, abandoning an earlier plan to cut it to just 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

