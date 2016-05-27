UPDATE 1-Norway reappoints central bank governor to final six-year term

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen has been appointed to a second and final six-year term, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The governor heads the bank's executive board, which is in charge of monetary policy as well as the supervision of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest with assets of $864 billion.

"Oeystein Olsen has conducted the job of central bank governor in an excellent manner," Finance Minister Siv Jensen said. "With his competence and experience from the position it's been an easy choice to reappoint him to a new term."

The central bank in March cut rates to an all-time low of 0.5 percent to combat a slowdown in the Norwegian economy.

Norwegian central bank governors are allowed a maximum of two six-year terms. The second term begins in January of 2017. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)