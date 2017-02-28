FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 6 months ago

Norges Bank may give more elaborate assessment of economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will consider giving more detailed assessments of how individual economic indicators impact monetary policy, deputy governor Egil Matsen told Reuters on Tuesday.

Matsen spoke after receiving the annual report of Norges Bank Watch (NBW), an independent evaluation of how the central bank conducts policy.

In its quarterly monetary policy reports, the central bank summarises developments in factors ranging from inflation to housing prices and foreign economic growth, but without a detailed account of how each is impacting the outlook for rates.

"We find it particularly interesting that the (NBW) report says we could put more emphasis on analysis of the economic drivers between reports and less on just a description of the changes from the last quarter," Matsen told Reuters.

"We have noted this with great interest and that is one of the things we will return to for serious discussion," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

