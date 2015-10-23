UPDATE 1-Norway central bank chief says has room to act on monetary policy

* Negative rates not on current central bank agenda

* But says they cannot be excluded for the future

* Says monetary policy deliberately supported currency weakness

* Says housing market remains “heated”

* Crown currency weakens against euro after governor’s comments (Adds quotes, currency, detail)

GARDERMOEN, Norway, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank has room to manoeuvre on monetary policy even though the property market remains heated and household debt is on the rise, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Friday.

In September, Norges Bank cut its key policy rate for the third time in 10 months, to 0.75 percent, and said it may cut again by next autumn.

“We have room for manoeuvre on monetary policy,” Olsen told a conference.

Reducing rates to a negative level, like those of the European Central Bank or neighbouring Sweden and Denmark, is still not on the agenda for Norway, but cannot be ruled out in the future, the governor said.

“Interest rates approaching zero, or going below zero, have absolutely not been discussed by the board at this point, so that’s not an issue for the time being. But nothing can be excluded for the future,” Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

The Norwegian crown currency has weakened by around 10 percent on a trade weighted basis in the last 12 months, while the price of crude oil, its main export, has plunged.

“We don’t decide the crown level, it has fallen in step with the oil price, but monetary policy has deliberately supported this development,” Olsen said.

Despite rising unemployment and faltering consumer sentiment, housing prices have continued to rise and were up by 6.9 percent year-on-year in September, while household debt is among Europe’s highest at more than 200 percent of annual disposable income.

“The growth in debt and housing prices have been very strong, and remain a worry for some time to come,” Olsen said, adding that the housing market is still “heated”.

The crown weakened following Olsen’s statements, dropping from around 9.1870 against the euro to 9.2510. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche/Jeremy Gaunt)