Norway's c.bank chief says may cut rates again -Aftenposten

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank may cut its key policy interest rate again to help boost the country’s economy, Governor Oeystein Olsen told newspaper Aftenposten in an interview on Tuesday.

The central bank said in December there was a high probability it will cut rates at its next policy meeting, scheduled for March. The rate currently stands at 0.75 percent.

“Our primary task is linked to inflation. The rate has been cut and can be cut further, and the outlook shows that inflation will be close to the target in the coming years,” Olsen told Aftenposten.

Norges Bank’s key target is to maintain inflation around 2.5 percent over time.

“When this is in place, monetary policy can be a first line of defence in managing the economic cycle and contribute to boosting employment and growth,” Olsen said, adding that the central bank expects the economy to start improving in mid-2017.

Oil exporter Norway has been hit by the downturn in crude prices, which have fallen by around 73 percent since mid-2014. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)