FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank chief says currency drop beneficial in several ways
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Norway c.bank chief says currency drop beneficial in several ways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGEN, Norway, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The weakening of the Norwegian crown currency during the last several months is beneficial in several ways, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech on Wednesday.

“There has undoubtedly been a close correlation between the fall in the oil price and the weakening of the crown that’s taken place this autumn, and that may be beneficial in several ways,” Olsen told a business conference.

He did not elaborate on the benefits. He also pointed out that the currency had strengthened slightly since hitting a five-year low earlier this month.

The crown fell from 8.09 against the euro in early September to 8.67 on Nov. 5, before rebounding to trade at 8.47 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.