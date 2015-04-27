Norway's central bank: policy shouldn't be overburdened with financial stability

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s monetary policy should take into account the risk of increasing financial imbalances, but it should not be overburdened, and banking regulation and supervision should be the first line of defence, central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.

“While increased capital requirements and macroprudential policy can strengthen banks’ solidity and mitigate the build-up of imbalances, we cannot proceed under the assumption that new regulations alone will eliminate the risk of financial instability,” Olsen said in a speech

“When assessing the monetary policy trade-offs, central banks must pursue the primary objective of monetary policy: low and stable inflation,” he added.

Olsen had earlier said the bank had kept interest rates higher than it would otherwise have done because of rapidly rising house prices. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)