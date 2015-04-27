FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's central bank: policy shouldn't be overburdened with financial stability
April 27, 2015

Norway's central bank: policy shouldn't be overburdened with financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s monetary policy should take into account the risk of increasing financial imbalances, but it should not be overburdened, and banking regulation and supervision should be the first line of defence, central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.

“While increased capital requirements and macroprudential policy can strengthen banks’ solidity and mitigate the build-up of imbalances, we cannot proceed under the assumption that new regulations alone will eliminate the risk of financial instability,” Olsen said in a speech

“When assessing the monetary policy trade-offs, central banks must pursue the primary objective of monetary policy: low and stable inflation,” he added.

Olsen had earlier said the bank had kept interest rates higher than it would otherwise have done because of rapidly rising house prices. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry King)

