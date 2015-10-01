FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank says chance of negative rates remains small
October 1, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Norway c.bank says chance of negative rates remains small

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank is not considering so-called unconventional monetary policy tools and there is only a small probability that it will cut interest rates to a negative level, Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech on Thursday.

“In recent years, a number of our trading partners have employed unconventional instruments to achieve a sufficiently expansionary monetary policy. This is not under consideration in Norway,” Olsen said.

“We still have room for manoeuvre in economic policy. Based on our current assessment of the outlook for the Norwegian economy, there is little likelihood of a negative key policy rate in Norway,” he added.

Norges Bank last week cut its key policy interest rate to a record low 0.75 percent and said it may cut further in the next 12 months.. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

