Norway c.bank chief says still has room for acting on monetary policy
October 23, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Norway c.bank chief says still has room for acting on monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GARDERMOEN, Norway, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank has room to manoeuve on monetary policy, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Friday, while adding that the country’s rapid rise in housing prices and household debt remain a worry.

“We have room for manoeuvre on monetary policy,” Olsen told a conference.

The central bank in September cut its key policy rate for the third time in 10 months, to 0.75 percent, and said it may cut again by next autumn.

“The growth in debt and housing prices have been very strong, and remain a worry for some time to come,” Olsen said, adding that the housing market is still “heated”. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

