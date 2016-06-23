Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, repeats further cut to come

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, in line with forecasts, but repeated it may cut later to fight an economic downturn triggered by low oil prices.

The rate path for 2017 and 2018 was raised slightly.

All but one of the 14 economists polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep its deposit rate unchanged at the current record low 0.50 percent. All the economists expected rates to be cut to 0.25 percent in September. (Full Story). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)