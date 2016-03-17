FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's c.bank says not considering unconventional policy tools
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Norway's c.bank says not considering unconventional policy tools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank governor repeated on Thursday that its board has not considered using unconventional monetary policy tools, such as the quantitative easing applied by some other central banks.

“The board has so far not discussed using alternatives to interest rates,” Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

The bank earlier cut its key policy rate to a record low of 0.50 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

