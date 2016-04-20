FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's currency stronger than projected -central bank governor
April 20, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Norway's currency stronger than projected -central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s crown currency is now stronger than the central bank predicted in its latest monetary policy report, which was released in March, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The crown has been a little bit stronger than we had predicted,” Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference.

“It’s not a dramatic development, one must be prepared for currency swings,” he added.

Olsen said rising oil prices were behind at least some of the currency strength, but he declined to say what the crown’s movements could mean for central bank interest rates.

On Tuesday the trade weighted crown hit a six-month high, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

