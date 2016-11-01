FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
Norway central bank chief says flexible inflation target policy important
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 11:26 AM / in 10 months

Norway central bank chief says flexible inflation target policy important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - It is difficult to see alternative strategies to today's flexible inflation targeting policy, the head of the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

"The framework did not hinder a powerful response when the (2008) financial crisis erupted. Inflation expectations were firmly anchored. This enabled central banks to reduce the amplitude and length of the downturn," Oeystein Olsen said in a speech in London.

"In Norway, the monetary policy regime also functioned effectively in the face of the sharp fall in oil prices." (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

