a year ago
Norway's deputy c.bank governor Nicolaisen sees rates on hold
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Norway's deputy c.bank governor Nicolaisen sees rates on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank will most likely keep interest rates on hold in the time ahead, deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen told a business conference on Tuesday, echoing recent remarks by the bank's executive board.

"Our current assessment of the outlook suggests that the key policy rate will most likely remain at today's level in the period ahead," he said in prepared remarks.

Norges Bank on Sept. 22 kept its policy rate at 0.50 percent and said it could remain at this level for several years. Still, it kept the door ajar for a cut next year, but said the probability of a rate reduction was no more than 40 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

