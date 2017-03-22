FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Norway central bank's rate most likely on hold -deputy governor
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 5 months ago

Norway central bank's rate most likely on hold -deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway's economic growth is picking up after hitting a seven-year low in 2016, while interest rates are expected to be on hold for the time to come, deputy central bank chief Jon Nicolaisen said in a speech on Wednesday.

"The economy has turned the corner," Nicolaisen said in prepared remarks.

The central bank on March 16 kept its key policy interest rate on hold and said it was likely to stay close to 0.5 percent in the coming years, while adding a rate cut was still seen as more likely than an increase. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.