Norway central bank survey: credit demand from households surprises on the upside in Q2

OSLO, July 28 (Reuters) - Credit demand from Norwegian households unexpectedly rose in the second quarter of this year, a survey from the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

"Overall household credit demand rose somewhat in Q2, while broadly unchanged demand had been expected," the central bank said in the survey, which comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. "Demand for standard residential mortgages rose in particular."

Credit demand from companies fell in the quarter, when it had been expected to remain unchanged, and is forecast to remain "approximately unchanged" in the third quarter, it added.

Top banks operating in the Norwegian market include DNB , Nordea, Danske Bank and Handelsbanken.