RPT-Norway banks' household credit standards seen unchanged in Q2 -central bank

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks tightened credit standards for households in the first quarter, as expected, following a change in residential mortgage regulations, a survey by the country's central bank showed on Thursday.

Credit standards for households are expected to remain unchanged in the second quarter, it added.

Credit demand from Norwegian households and companies was unchanged in the quarter, even as lending rates and lending margins increased, Norges Bank said.

The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN and Sparebanken Vest. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)