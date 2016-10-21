FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Norway's central bank says FSA's mortgage proposal to dampen borrowing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

Norway's central bank says FSA's mortgage proposal to dampen borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Friday that proposed mortgage regulations by the Financial Supervisory Authority would likely have a dampening effect on total borrowing.

The central bank generally gave a favorable opinion on the details of the proposals, but advocated somewhat more flexibility for banks in the lending policies than the bank regulator had proposed, the bank said in a letter to the Ministry of Finance.

In September, Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) put forwards a series of proposals meant to help curb a rapid rise in housing prices. A final decision on the proposals will be made by Norway's Finance Ministry.

To read the full letter, click here: here (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.