FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway rates have dropped due to low rates abroad - c.bank chief
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Norway rates have dropped due to low rates abroad - c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMMERFEST, Norway, June 23 (Reuters) - Ultra-low foreign interest rates are the key reason Norwegian rates have been cut to record lows, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank’s board last Thursday cut the bank’s key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent, the lowest level on record, and hinted at further easing within months to prevent the currency from rising and boost an economy weighed down by a slump in oil prices.

“Rates abroad are key for Norway, and since March the short-term rates have come down a bit while the longer ones have risen,” Olsen said in a speech in the Arctic town of Hammerfest. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.