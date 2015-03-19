FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move
March 19, 2015

Norway central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at 1.25 percent on Thursday, defying expectations for a cut to a record low 1 percent after the price of crude oil, the country’s biggest export earner, halved since June.

“If economic developments ahead are broadly in line with that projected, there are prospects for a reduction in the key policy rate”, says Governor Olsen.

The bank surprised the market with a 25 basis point cut in December. Twelve of 13 analysts polled by Reuters predicted it would cut again this month, giving the economy a boost as oil investments are seen dropping 15 percent this year.

Norway generates a fifth of its annual output from the energy sector and the central bank now sees 2015 growth on the mainland, or excluding offshore oil, almost halving this year to 1.25 percent, below its earlier forecast for 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

