Norway cuts rates to record low, hints at further cut
June 18, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Norway cuts rates to record low, hints at further cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter percent to a record low 1 percent on Thursday and said another cut may come in the autumn as the economy slows after the oil price crash.

The cut, unanimously expected by analysts, comes after the bank said in March that it was almost certain it would reduce rates before mid-year as growth was slowing and unemployment rising.

“The current assessment of the outlook for the Norwegian economy suggests that the key policy rate may be reduced further in the course of autumn”, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said. (Reporting by the Oslo newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra and Terje Solsvik)

