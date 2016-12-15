TABLE-Norway's central bank cuts 2016-2017 growth forecasts

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank issued the following economic forecasts in a monetary policy report on Thursday after keeping rates unchanged at 0.50 percent, as expected. The forecasts are shown in comparison with the figures given in the bank's previous monetary policy report in September. Figures (percentage change unless stated): 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dec Sept Dec Sept Dec Sept Dec Sept Mainland GDP 0.7 0.9 1.5 1.8 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.1 Core CPI* 3.1 3.3 2.4 2.7 1.8 2.1 1.7 1.8 Deposit rate 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.7 Oil invest. -15.2 -15.5 -11.4 -4.2 2.7 0.0 5.3 3.0 Unemployment** 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.4 4.2 4.1 Annual wages 2.3 2.5 2.8 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.5 3.7 Import-weighted FX (I-44) index 105.3 105.9 102.0 103.7 102.6 103.0 101.8 102.2 NOTES: * Core CPI is the consumer price index adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products. ** Unemployment as calculated by Statistics Norway. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)