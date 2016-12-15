FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
TABLE-Norway's central bank cuts 2016-2017 growth forecasts
December 15, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Norway's central bank cuts 2016-2017 growth forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank issued the following economic
forecasts in a monetary policy report on Thursday after keeping rates unchanged
at 0.50 percent, as expected.
    The forecasts are shown in comparison with the figures given in the bank's
previous monetary policy report in September.

Figures (percentage change unless stated):

                     2016           2017          2018           2019
                  Dec   Sept    Dec    Sept     Dec   Sept     Dec   Sept
Mainland GDP      0.7    0.9    1.5     1.8     2.2    2.1     2.2    2.1
Core CPI*         3.1    3.3    2.4     2.7     1.8    2.1     1.7    1.8
Deposit rate      0.6    0.6    0.4     0.4     0.4    0.4     0.8    0.7
Oil invest.     -15.2  -15.5  -11.4    -4.2     2.7    0.0     5.3    3.0
Unemployment**    4.8    4.7    4.8     4.7     4.6    4.4     4.2    4.1
Annual wages      2.3    2.5    2.8     3.2     3.2    3.4     3.5    3.7
Import-weighted
FX (I-44) index 105.3  105.9  102.0   103.7   102.6  103.0   101.8  102.2

    NOTES:
    * Core CPI is the consumer price index adjusted for tax changes and
excluding energy products.
    ** Unemployment as calculated by Statistics Norway.

 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

