8 months ago
Norway's central bank chief says chance of rate cut still greater than hike
#Financials
December 28, 2016 / 7:23 AM / 8 months ago

Norway's central bank chief says chance of rate cut still greater than hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank expects to hold its key policy interest rate unchanged in the time to come, but still sees a greater chance of a cut than of an increase, Governor Oeystein Olsen told public broadcaster NRK on Wednesday.

Norges Bank predicted on Dec. 15 rates would stay flat at a record low 0.5 percent, while maintaining an easing bias.

"There's still a somewhat higher probability of a rate cut than of an increase," Olsen said.

"Even negative rates are a possibility in case the Norwegian economy were to face large new disruptions," he added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

