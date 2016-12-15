FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's central bank says probability of rate cut has not changed
December 15, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 8 months ago

Norway's central bank says probability of rate cut has not changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The probability that Norway's central bank will cut its key policy interest rate from the current record-low 0.50 percent had not changed since September, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Thursday.

The board of the central bank did not consider cutting rates at its latest meeting, Olsen said in an interview after announcing the decision.

The central bank said the key policy rate would most likely remain close to the current level of 0.5 percent for the next few years, but added there was a slightly higher probability of a cut than a hike in the year ahead. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

