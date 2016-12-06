FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 9 months ago

Norway's c.bank business survey sees slight pickup in output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies raised their output somewhat during the last three months and will continue to do during the next half year, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

"Contacts overall expect growth to pick up over the next six months," the bank said in a survey of 334 companies, adding that this conclusion was largely in line with prospects presented three montsh earlier.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

