UPDATE 1-Bright Norway business survey points to unchanged rates next week

(Adds economists, detail, background)

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway's economic outlook has improved in the last three months and is expected to continue to do so in the next six, the central bank said on Tuesday, all but eliminating the possibility of an interest rate cut next week.

At its last rate meeting on June 23, the bank had said there was a "full probability" of a rate cut this month. But recent data including higher-than-expected inflation and a boom in house prices has brought prospects of no change in rates into play.

"Prospects have been adjusted upward since the previous survey, and contacts expect moderate output growth over the next six months," the bank said in a regional network survey of 329 companies.

The report, which is compiled quarterly, is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and forecasts.

The bank meets on Sept 21 and will publish its policy decision the following day.

"Expectations that the decline in activity in the oil industry will moderate are contributing to the improved prospects," it said, also citing expectations of a further pick-up in demand from the public sector.

Economists said the report showed the downturn in the Norwegian economy was probably over.

"It is almost unthinkable to cut rates now," said Harald Magnus Andreassen, chief economist at Swedbank. "We expected the (survey's) third quarter to be better than the second quarter and we are still surprised. It is much better than expected."

The Norwegian crown strengthened against the euro after the survey was published, trading at 9.2315 at 0843 GMT against 9.2680 at 0756 GMT.

"Growth in Norway is stronger than we thought and growth in the second half is expected to be stronger than Norges Bank expected in June," said Frank Jullum, chief economist at Danske Bank.

Norway's mainland GDP, which excludes the volatile oil and shipping sectors, grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter, according to Statistics Norway. The central bank said in June it expected the mainland economy to grow 0.8 percent in 2016.

"We no longer believe there will be a rate cut," said Jullum. "Now growth is so strong that there is no longer a need to stimulate even more." (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, Terje Solsvik, Camilla Knudsen and Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by John Stonestreet)