FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank survey sees moderate but stable growth ahead
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Norway c.bank survey sees moderate but stable growth ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s output growth will remain moderate but stable over the next six months, even as growth in the oil sector continues to weaken, the central bank said on Friday, based on a survey of 313 companies.

“Manufacturing for the domestic market and retail trade expected that growth might edge down, while construction contacts expected somewhat higher growth ahead, led by higher public investment and increased housing construction,” the bank said in a statement.

“Contacts expected that growth impulses from the Norwegian petroleum industry will continue to weaken.”

The survey is the central bank’s key sentiment survey. It is expected to form the backbone of the bank’s next rate decision on June 19.

Although the bank is expected to keep rates on hold, some analysts expect it to make slight adjustments to its interest rate forecasts. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.