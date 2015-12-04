FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank survey: no growth in output for the next six months
December 4, 2015 / 9:12 AM / in 2 years

Norway central bank survey: no growth in output for the next six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s output level will remain unchanged over the next six months as it has been over the past three months, the central bank said on Friday in a survey that will be key to its December rate decision.

“Norges Bank’s regional network contacts reported that there has been no change in the level of output over the past three months and that output is not expected to grow in the period ahead,” the bank said in a survey of 341 companies.

The regional network survey is the central bank’s primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
