Norway c.bank survey: no change in output growth for the next six months

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s output level will remain at about the same level over the next six months compared to the past three months, the central bank said on Tuesday in a business survey that will be key to its March 17 rate decision.

“Contacts expect the level of output to remain broadly unchanged over the next six months. Enterprises expect that oil industry demand will continue to fall, but that demand from the public sector will increase further,” the bank said in a survey of 337 companies.

The regional network survey is the central bank’s primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)