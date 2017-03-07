Norway's c.bank business survey sees output growth over six months

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting output growth to edge up over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a moderate increase over the last three months.

"Output growth is primarily being generated by higher public demand. Growth has picked up in all sectors, except for the export industry," the bank said in a survey of 327 companies.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on March 16. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)