RPT-Norway's c.bank business survey sees pickup in output growth

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway's economic prospects have improved during the last three months, the central bank said on Tuesday in a business survey that will be key to its rate decision on September 22.

"Prospects have been adjusted upward since the previous survey, and contacts expect moderate output growth over the next six months," the bank said in a survey of 329 companies.

"Expectations that the decline in activity in the oil industry will moderate are contributing to the improved prospects. Contacts expect that demand from the public sector will continue to increase," it added.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)