BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
OSLO Feb 9 The Norwegian central bank must increase the size of its foreign exchange buffer portfolio, known as the PBP, in order to manage the rising spending of cash from the country's sovereign wealth fund, it said on Thursday.
The $895 billion portfolio of stocks, bonds and real estate is the world's largest sovereign wealth fund. Norway has raised its spending from the fund in recent years to compensate for an economic downturn triggered by lower oil prices. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing