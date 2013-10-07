FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway c.bank not yet worried about house market slowdown -Olsen
October 7, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

Norway c.bank not yet worried about house market slowdown -Olsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A recent slowdown in housing price growth in Norway was more than the central bank had expected but is not yet a cause for concern, Norges Bank’s governor said on Monday.

“Housing prices fell last month a little more than (we had expected) in our last report, but it is not like we use the word ”worried“ in the central bank,” Oeystein Olsen told Reuters. “But it remains to be seen how significant the change will be over time.” (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)

